The landmark antitrust trial against U.S. tech giant Google kicked off Tuesday with one question at its center: Is Google’s dominance in the search engine business unlawful?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Adi Robertson, senior tech and policy editor at The Verge, who is covering this trial.

