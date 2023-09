The African continent has seen at least 7 military coups in the last two years. The most recent took place in Gabon and Niger. Many are former French colonies in western Africa.

Ebenezer Obadare, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.