Hawaii youth-led climate lawsuit advances in the background of Maui wildfires
As residents of Hawaii work to help their neighbors on Maui recover from the worst fire in the state’s history, young people are demanding more accountability from local leaders.
A group of youth, including many indigenous to Hawaii, are suing the state’s Department of Transportation over climate change.
Anita Hofschneider is a senior staff writer for our editorial partner Grist based in Honolulu. She speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes about the case.
