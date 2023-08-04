© 2023 WSHU
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson on winning his seat back after expulsion

Published August 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, poses for a portrait in front of a 1930s Tennessee House of Representatives composite in a hallway outside his office at the Cordell Hull Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)
Host Deepa Fernandes talks to Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson. He’s one of two Democrats who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature in April for participating in a protest on gun control.

Pearson and Justin Jones won their seats back on Thursday, both with a large percentage of the vote. Pearson joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.