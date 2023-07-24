© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal visits Berkshire County to view storm damage

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, middle with red, white and blue umbrella, meets with town officials and residents in North Adams, Mass. to view road damage after recent flooding.
Courtesy
/
Office of U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, middle with red, white and blue umbrella, meets with town officials and residents in North Adams, Mass. to view road damage after recent flooding.

U.S. Representative Richard Neal traveled to two communities in Berkshire County on Monday to assess damage from major rainstorms earlier this month and discuss recovery efforts.

Neal, a Democrat from Springfield, met with local officials in North Adams, Massachusetts, and neighboring Clarksburg. Roads were heavily damaged in both and Clarksburg experienced a landslide.

Neal said he's hopeful that the state and federal governments can provide financial help for documented losses.

"This is a very difficult time for a small city like North Adams, a community like Clarksburg but at the same time, if the documentation is carefully constructed, there could be some relief after ascertainment of the facts," he said.

Last week, Neal joined other members of the western Massachusetts Congressional delegation in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

They asked him to approve the designation of counties with farms impacted by floods as disaster areas. That would allow farmers to access emergency loans and other financial assistance.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne