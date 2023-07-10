© 2023 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival celebrates 40 years

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT
The 40th season of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival opens with an all-Beethoven concert on Sunday, July 16th. Founder and Artistic Director, Marya Martin talks with Kate Remington about the special programs this season, which include a performance by baritone Joseph Parrish, and lots of American music.

