Music Interview: Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival celebrates 40 years
The 40th season of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival opens with an all-Beethoven concert on Sunday, July 16th. Founder and Artistic Director, Marya Martin talks with Kate Remington about the special programs this season, which include a performance by baritone Joseph Parrish, and lots of American music.