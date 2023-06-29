Connecticut College

"At Conn, we support the use of a holistic admissions process in which many factors are considered, including race," said Andy Strickler, Conn's dean of Admission and Financial Aid. "Studies consistently show that diversity — including racial diversity — meaningfully improves learning experiences and problem-solving, critical-thinking, interpersonal and leadership skills. These benefits are especially pronounced at liberal arts colleges like Conn, where smaller class sizes lead to greater engagement among diverse students."

“Conn remains committed to the principles of diversity, inclusion and justice in our admissions and other policies," said Nakia Hamlett, Conn's interim dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion. "As our communities continue to become more ethnically and culturally diverse, there is an essential value to learning in such a richly diverse and inclusive environment."