Last week, the Department of Agriculture approved the sale of cultivated or ‘lab-grown’ meat. It means that chicken grown from cells in a production facility will be available on the market for the first time — a huge moment for the food industry

Bloomberg food reporter Deena Shanker joins host Scott Tong for more.

