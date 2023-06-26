© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonfiction books to kick off your summer reading, recommended by Traci Thomas of 'The Stacks'

Published June 26, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
A woman reads a book in Hyde Park as warm weather continues. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
A woman reads a book in Hyde Park as warm weather continues. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

As we head into summer, “The Stacks” podcats creator Traci Thomas picks her favorite nonfiction books of the past half-year that she says are “un-put-downable.”

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.