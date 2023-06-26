Nonfiction books to kick off your summer reading, recommended by Traci Thomas of 'The Stacks'
As we head into summer, “The Stacks” podcats creator Traci Thomas picks her favorite nonfiction books of the past half-year that she says are “un-put-downable.”
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
- “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond
- “We Were Once a Family” by Roxanna Asgarian
- “A Living Remedy” by Nicole Chung
- “Hijab Butch Blues” by Lamya H
- “Rough Sleeper” by Tracy Kidder
- “The People’s Hospital” by Ricardo Nuila
- “You Just Need to Lose Weight” by Aubrey Gordon
- “Monsters” by Claire Dederer
