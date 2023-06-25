Sen. Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall meeting at HCC

Holyoke Community College will welcome Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday for a town hall meeting. Although the event is on the college campus, the general public is invited to attend.

HCC President Christina Royal said the senator has been supportive of higher education initiatives.

"Senator Warren has been very supportive of community colleges in particular, when we look at things like how to support our underrepresented students," she said.

Royal hopes the visit is a chance for students and the community to engage in conversations regarding education and other topics they care about.

"Any opportunity for our students to hear from a U.S. senator is a beautiful opportunity," Royal said. "But also, when we think about a town hall style meeting there is more of an opportunity for interaction and engagement."

Royal said she knows interested students will attend, but she hopes the community at-large will turn out for the forum.

"It's a chance for people in Western Mass. to be able to hear from her, be able to ask questions," she said.

Warren, who is running for re-election, will also discuss some of the legislation she is advocating for in Washington. The event begins at 1 p.m. on the HCC courtyard at 303 Homestead Ave. In the case of rain, it will be moved to the Campus Center. Doors will open at noon.