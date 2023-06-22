On 'Bunnamigos' podcast,' a father and son hop around the globe

The creators of “BunnAmigos” came up with the idea of a travel podcast for kids after inventing stories for a fluffle of rabbits in their neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Now, the show’s globetrotting bunnies are about to hop into their second season.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the show’s creators, Maurice Poplar and his 10-year-old son Ezra.

