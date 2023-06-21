© 2023 WSHU
Nebraska's law banning gender-affirming care for minors impacts its LGBTQ community

Published June 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Marcus Pennell is a student journalist at University of Nebraska Omaha. (Courtesy of Joshua Foo)
Nebraska is one of at least 17 states that have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with student journalist at the University of Nebraska Omaha Marcus Pennell. He has been hearing from people in his community who are directly impacted by Nebraska’s law, which goes into effect in October.

