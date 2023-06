Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. knew as a college student that he was going to “kill Jim Crow.” We learn about King in a new biography that includes some new revelations about the man.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jonathan Eig, author of “King: A Life.”

