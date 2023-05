“Gente Funny” is a new Spanish-language comedy circuit in Washington, D.C. Its founder, Angelo Colina, is showcasing the bicultural and bilingual experiences of Latinos in the U.S. while breaking stereotypes about Latinx comedy.

NPR’s Isabella Gomez Sarmiento reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.