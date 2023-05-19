We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.9FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Remembering the man who busted the inflation-employment myth
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.