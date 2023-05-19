© 2023 WSHU
Prosecutors say Jack Teixeira should be held behind bars as he awaits trial

Published May 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking military secrets in an online forum is back in court Friday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors say he is a national security risk and should be held behind bars until his trial.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ally Jarmanning, senior reporter at WBUR who has been covering the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

