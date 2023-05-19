© 2023 WSHU
Disney cancels $1 billion Florida development.

Published May 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

Disney is canceling a $1 billion development project in Florida. The decision comes amid continued feuding between the company and the state’s Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. The move would have seen 2,000 employees relocated to the state.

Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg, joins host Peter O’Dowd to talk about why the move is off.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

