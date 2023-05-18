© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.9FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

It's getting hot in here: Heat levels will break records in the next 5 years, organization predicts

Published May 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

Prepare for some serious heat, warns the World Meteorological Organization. Their data and models show that our planet is on track to break record levels of heat over the next five years And we may pass a major climate change threshold.

We get the latest from Ali Velshi, MSNBC economics correspondent and anchor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.