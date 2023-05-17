© 2023 WSHU
Kentucky governor primary results set up big challenge for incumbent Democrat Beshear

Published May 17, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor Tuesday night. The Trump-backed candidate becomes the first major-party Black nominee for governor in the state’s history. The victory sets him on a collision course with the state’s incumbent Democrat Governor Andy Beshear, who easily won his primary.

USA Today’s national political correspondent Phillip Bailey has been covering the races so far and joins Robin Young from Louisville.

