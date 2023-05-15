Americans are losing confidence in banks and financial system

A recent Gallup poll has found that almost 50% of Americans have lost faith in the safety of their bank and other accounts. The poll showing the concern comes after the collapse of three U.S. banks in recent weeks and inflation that continues to climb.

CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money” Jill Schlesinger has been taking stock of the collective nervousness. She joins Scott Tong for the latest.

