George Santos in custody, facing 13 federal charges

Republican Congressman George Santos is in custody and is set to face 13 federal charges in court Wednesday. He is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives and one count of theft of public funds.

NPR’s Brian Mann is outside the courthouse in New York and joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest on this developing story.

