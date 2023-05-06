© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Rochelle Sennet Plays Bach's English Suites

WSHU
Published May 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Rochelle_Sennet_171Yamaha46507 (002).jpg
courtesy of the artist
Pianist Rochelle Sennet

As a little girl, Rochelle Sennet saw a pianist performing on tv, thought it looked cool, and begged her parents for piano lessons. They figured she’d lose interest, as kids often do, but she showed them that she was passionate about it. She loved to practice, and she became committed to pursuing a life in music. You can hear Rochelle Sennet play an English Suite by Bach this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

