Sunday Baroque: Rochelle Sennet Plays Bach's English Suites

As a little girl, Rochelle Sennet saw a pianist performing on tv, thought it looked cool, and begged her parents for piano lessons. They figured she’d lose interest, as kids often do, but she showed them that she was passionate about it. She loved to practice, and she became committed to pursuing a life in music. You can hear Rochelle Sennet play an English Suite by Bach this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.