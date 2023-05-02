Federal labor complaint made by musicians against Springfield Symphony is now 'closed'

The status of a National Labor Relations Board complaint made by the musicians union representing players of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra has changed from active to "closed."

But neither party is willing to comment yet on what that indicates.

One musician did confirm a joint announcement from the symphony and the players is coming and she said "it's good news."

The meeting's status change could mean both sides have agreed to a new contract, or the two parties are again actively negotiating.

The American Federation of Musicians, Local 171 made an initial complaint to the National Labor Relations Board in June 2022. In January, the union filed a formal complaint, stating the symphony had refused to bargain.

Emails and calls to the SSO were not returned. The musicians, about 70, have been performing this season with the symphony. A contract is written up for each concert.

The hearing before the National Labor Relations Board was scheduled in Boston for May 9.

