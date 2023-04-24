Tucker Carlson to leave Fox News

Host Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News. The company released this statement Monday: “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR Media correspondent David Folkenflik.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.