Music Interview: James Blachly conducts the New Haven Symphony Orchestra

James Blachly is the fourth and final candidate as the New Haven Symphony Orchestra's new Music Director. He'll be conducting the orchestra on Sunday, April 16th at the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts. James is excited to bring two works that will be new to NHSO listeners: Jessie Montgomery's Soul Force and the Negro Folk Symphony by William Levi Dawson. The concert also includes Beethoven's Violin Concerto with soloist Simone Porter. James talks with Kate Remington about how he chose the works on the program, and why he's excited to be conducting the NHSO.