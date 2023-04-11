Asylum officers express concern over Biden's new, expedited asylum screening process

The Biden Administration began testing out an expedited asylum screening process this week. Under this new approach, migrants who enter the country illegally will be screened by asylum officers while under the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The trial run comes as the United States anticipates a potential influx of migrants seeking asylum when Title 42 ends next month. But asylum officers are worried this may change the way they work.

We’re joined by Michael Knowles, a longtime asylum officer and spokesperson for the National Citizenship and Immigration Services Council 119 of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union that represents more than 14,000 USCIS employees, including about 1500 asylum and refugee officers.

