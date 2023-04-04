Music Interview: The Emerson String Quartet performs at Staller Center for the Arts

After 47 years, the members of the Emerson String Quartet made the difficult decision to disband and move on to solo projects. They'll be performing a concert on Tuesday, April 11th at Staller Center for the Arts at SUNY Stonybrook, where they've been in residence for many years. Kate Remington talks with founding member violinist Philip Setzer and cellist Paul Watkins about what it's been like being part of this amazing group, and what they'll miss most once the quartet stops performing together (the answer may surprise you!)