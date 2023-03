Amazon is reportedly weighing an offer for movie theater giant AMC. It comes at a time when the industry continues to reel from falling profits, limited attendance and a losing battle with streaming services.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Robin Young to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.