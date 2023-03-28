New York voters weigh in on key issues as budget talks near deadline

Still far apart on a number of key issues, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats who control the legislature have until the weekend to hammer out an agreement before the state budget is officially late. In February, Hochul unveiled a $227 billion spending plan, but lawmakers rejected a number of her proposals in their one-house budget bills earlier this month.

Hochul told reporters last week that after the budget came in nine days late in 2022, she is willing to wait for further criminal justice tweaks. Siena College Research Institute poll spokesman Steve Greenberg says in the end, it’s all about who has the leverage. Greenberg spoke about Siena’s latest poll with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

