Music Interview: Perry So conducts the New Haven Symphony Orchestra

Perry So is the third of four final candidates for the position of Music Director of the New Haven Symphony. Perry conducts the orchestra on Sunday, March 26th at Lyman Center Auditorium. He's chosen a program that includes Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony, Barber's Violin Concerto with soloist Aubree Oliverson and Acana by Tania Leon. He talks with Kate Remington about what he's excited to bring to the symphony and the community.