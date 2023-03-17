Williams supports No Fortune for Fraud Act in Congress

Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) is taking aim at fellow Republican Rep. George Santos (R-Long Island). Williams expressed his support for legislation which would prevent members of Congress found guilty of violating the Federal Election Act of 1971 from profiting off their story in biographies or media appearances.

The legislation does not name Santos — who is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for engaging in unlawful activity during his 2022 campaign. But, it was introduced and co-sponsored by several of the New York freshman Republican lawmakers calling for Santos' resignation, including Williams.

"I know what integrity is and George Santos doesn't have any," Williams said earlier this week in Washington. "We have to take action. There is precedent in our legal system that people that commit crimes cannot profit from those crimes."

The proposed No Fortune for Fraud Act and No Fame for Fraud Resolution was introduced by Long Island Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito. Williams is a cosponsor with Rep. Michael Lawler (R-NY-17), Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19), Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY-1) and Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY-23).

"While the investigation is still going on every day, it appears more likely that a crime has been committed," Williams said. "The victims are the voters of Nassau County. They are the victims of this crime. The crime that's been committed is against the house that sits behind me, the integrity of the body that we represent, of the people that we represent."

Williams said he was proud to stand with his fellow New York Republicans to protect the integrity of the U.S. House.

"I think if you look at the careers of myself and my colleagues, you will see people that have stood up to do the right thing over many decades and to serve with honor," Williams said.

