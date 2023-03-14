Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: Fairfield County Chorale performs the Misa Criolla and folk-inspired music
The Fairfield County Chorale presents the thrilling Misa Criolla by Ariel Ramirez with the Argentinian folk-fusion ensemble Future Natives at the Norwalk Concert Hall on March 18. Music Director David Rosenmeyer talks with Kate Remington about what makes the Misa unique, and what he's looking forward to about sharing this folk-inspired music.