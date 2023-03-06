Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: Tania Miller conducts the New Haven Symphony Orchestra
Tania Miller is one of four finalists in the New Haven Symphony Orchestra's search for a new Music Director. She'll be conducting the NHSO on Friday, March 10th in a program of music by Schumann, Beethoven and Ukranian composer Valentin Silvestrov. Tania talked with Kate Remington about how music can connect a community like no other art form.