© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
music_violin_field_of_yello.jpeg
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Tania Miller conducts the New Haven Symphony Orchestra

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST
25_Snapseed.jpeg
taniamiller.com
Tania Miller

Tania Miller is one of four finalists in the New Haven Symphony Orchestra's search for a new Music Director. She'll be conducting the NHSO on Friday, March 10th in a program of music by Schumann, Beethoven and Ukranian composer Valentin Silvestrov. Tania talked with Kate Remington about how music can connect a community like no other art form.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington