These authors are putting the dark in dark romance

Dark romance is a subgenre of romance novels with darker themes and mature content. These stories come with content warnings, morally-gray characters and plots riddled with trauma and violence. Popular tropes that make up a chunk of these novels include mafia, stalking and kidnappings.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes convenes a panel of authors who write dark romance books to talk through the components of this genre and how, at the end of the day, it’s still romance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.