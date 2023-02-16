Judge in Georgia releases part of grand jury report on Trump campaign election interference

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Georgia Public Broadcasting politics reporter Stephen Fowler about the release of parts of a special grand jury report Thursday, which shows that jurors believe that at least one unnamed witness lied to them in their investigation of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

