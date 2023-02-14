© 2023 WSHU
A flirtatious email that rhymes? Dartmouth undergrads send them all the time

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
A Flitz, when done well, uses rhyme and clever font coloring to ask someone out on a date.
Used with permission
/
Max Waitz
A Flitz, when done well, uses rhyme and clever font coloring to ask someone out on a date. This is an example Max Waitz, a freshman writer for The Dartmouth, shared.

To send a 'Flitz' is to open one’s heart to the possibilities of love, via email.

The old email software system at Dartmouth was known as the ‘Blitz,’

Type up a flirtatious message and it’s called a ‘Flitz.’

Popular with students as a way to make a match,

All it takes is some rhymes and then send off that dispatch.

“I already have a girlfriend. But it would still be nice to get a Flitz.”

That’s Max Waitz, who wrote about Flitzing for the school paper.

The freshman said the tradition is now almost second nature.

“It’s not that big of a deal if you get rejected. I know a lot of people who are still friends, even after they send a Flitz.”

Year-round and on Valentine's, the rhyming notes come and go,

With the Ivy League elite, practicing cupid’s game like a pro.

Click here to read Waitz’s article on the history and enduring tradition of Flitzing on the Hanover campus.

An absolutely heartbreaking Flitzing response.
Used with permission
/
Max Waitz
An absolutely heartbreaking Flitzing response that Max Waitz shared, but did not author.

New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman