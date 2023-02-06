A Message from WSHU's General Manager

Rima Dael, WSHU General Manager

It is oftentimes difficult to access credible information in our current media climate. And yet critical coverage of topics that are in the public interest is of vital importance. Our neighbors and our communities need a trusted source to provide them with vetted information on key issues so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their families. This is an important role for WSHU. We want to make it easier for our neighbors to get the information they need. It is equally important to us to bring stories and voices to light that have been historically marginalized, overlooked or forgotten.

Over the past few years, WSHU has sought out stories not told in the mainstream media. Our goal has been to elevate those voices that have been ignored in all our communities. Currently, we cover beats such as military and veterans communities and Indigenous communities. We have brought you stories on immigration issues in the Hamptons and thoughts on climate change from eighth graders in Bridgeport. Now, we look to elevate marginalized voices within the classical music genre.

Kate Remington, our music director, started this already with her Music Respawn podcast, which explores classical music in the world of video games. Suzanne Bona, executive producer and host of Sunday Baroque, has consistently highlighted female composers and artists of color each week. We want to do more.

We are asking honest questions: How should classical music be more inclusive of communities it has excluded? How do we find more classical music that is centered in non-western cultures? What is the proper way to tell the stories of those individuals and communities left out of the mainstream canon of classical music? How can we better showcase the lived experiences of non-White composers, musicians, artists, women and LGBTQIA individuals in classical music? And where should we continue to be bound by tradition and rigidity as opposed to embracing entirely new approaches to composition? Is that even classical music?

Pianist Lara Downes and Sunday Baroque Host Suzanne Bona

In true academic form, Suzanne and I attended the 2023 SphinxConnect Conference to listen to others, engage with colleagues and seek out answers. This conference — which is celebrating its 25th anniversary — is the longest-standing convention dedicated to diversity and inclusion in classical music and involves practitioners, artists, musicians, industry leaders, educators, funders, diversity advocates, and administrators.

The conference opened with mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves discussing the work that she and her foundation have done to elevate the story of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the founder of the National Negro Opera Company. We met with Rachel Barton Pine and chatted about her work with Music by Black Composers (MBC). We talked with folks from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force bands and choirs. It was two days of thought-provoking conversations, meetings with wonderful people and glorious music. (Check out all that Sphinx does.)

WSHU Public Radio is committed to making our community a better place to live. We know that music and the arts keep us in touch and grounded with the best of our shared humanity. Join us as we broaden our classical music journey and expand our playlists to find hidden stories that will enrich all our lives. We are excited as we begin this month by highlighting the contributions of the African American community to classical music.

Thank you for choosing to take this step together with us all at WSHU.

Warmly,

A. Rima Dael

General Manager, WSHU