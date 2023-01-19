© 2023 WSHU
Vineyard Wind cable makes landfall; substation nearly 70 percent complete

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST
IMG_1980.JPG
1 of 8  — IMG_1980.JPG
Ian Campbell of Vineyard Wind explains work done Tuesday to pull electrical cable from near-shore waters through a conduit under Covell's Beach in Barnstable. At right is the cable, in a trench held open by a temporary retaining wall. The wall and metal stanchions holding the cable will be removed before the trench is filled. Campbell is the company's senior environmental permit and compliance manager.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_2002.JPG
2 of 8  — IMG_2002.JPG
A cable for Vineyard Wind goes through a conduit (at rear, under sand) toward the water at Covell's Beach in Barnstable. And the landward side, at left, the cable will continue underground to a substation near Route 6.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_1987.JPG
3 of 8  — IMG_1987.JPG
Ian Campbell, senior environmental permit and compliance manager for Vineyard Wind, shows a cross-section of the cable that will connect Vineyard Wind to an electrical substation near Route 6. The second of two undersea cables for Vineyard Wind was brought ashore Tuesday via a conduit under Covell's Beach in Barnstable, and work on the substation is nearly 70 percent complete.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_2014.JPG
4 of 8  — IMG_2014.JPG
A cable for Vineyard Wind emerges from a trench dug to bury the cable under the parking lot at Covell's Beach in Barnstable. Workers brought the cable ashore Tuesday via a conduit under the beach. At the rear of this image, the trench makes a right turn toward the water.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_1970.JPG
5 of 8  — IMG_1970.JPG
Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller, left, and Andrew Doba, director of communications, discuss the latest installation work at Covell's Beach in Barnstable. The second of two undersea cables for Vineyard Wind was brought ashore Tuesday via a conduit under the beach, and work on an electric substation near Route 6 is nearly 70 percent complete.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_2098.PNG
6 of 8  — IMG_2098.PNG
The end of a cable for Vineyard Wind sits in the parking lot at Covell's Beach in Barnstable. The second of two undersea cables for Vineyard Wind was brought ashore Tuesday via a conduit under the beach. It will be connected to additional cable to reach a new electric substation near Route 6.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_2034.JPG
7 of 8  — IMG_2034.JPG
Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller, left, walks with Vineyard Wind staff and members of the media at the Vineyard Wind substation near Route 6 in Barnstable. The substation is nearly 70 percent complete.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
IMG_2060.JPG
8 of 8  — IMG_2060.JPG
These towers, called shunt reactors, are designed to help eliminate spikes and dips in voltage as the electricity from Vineyard Wind gets ready to enter the grid. Power from this substation will be sent to the adjacent Eversource substation. At left is wall to reduce noise for nearby residents.
Jennette Barnes / CAI

The nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm is taking shape, both at sea and on land.

On Tuesday, workers for Vineyard Wind pulled the second of two cables ashore through a conduit under Covell’s Beach in Barnstable.

“It might seem like [it’s] not the biggest deal, but it is connecting onshore with offshore for the first time in American history,” CEO Klaus Moeller said. “So we are very happy about those milestones.”

Vineyard Wind, with 62 turbines, will be the first offshore wind farm to generate as much electricity as a commercial power plant. Two small wind farms are already operating off the coasts of Rhode Island and Virginia with a combined seven turbines.

Vineyard Wind’s second cable, wider than a human hand and weighing about 70 pounds per foot, was pulled through the conduit into a trench about six feet deep at the back of Covell's Beach.

The project's two undersea cables have three sections each: near shore, mid shore, and offshore. Both offshore sections and one near-shore section have been finished to date.

Five miles inland, the company’s electrical substation is approaching 70 percent complete, according to project staff. The seven-acre substation is near the Route 6 visitor’s center in Barnstable.

The substation will lower the voltage coming from the wind farm before the electricity enters the grid.

The voltage starts out higher — at 230 kilovolts — because transporting high-voltage power is more efficient, said Ian Campbell, senior environmental permit and compliance manager for Vineyard Wind.

Transformers will reduce the kilovolts to 115, and the power will pass through additional equipment to be “cleaned up,” meaning to eliminate spikes and dips in voltage.

The power will enter the grid at the adjacent Eversource substation.

Although Vineyard Wind is on track to begin generating power in the fourth quarter of 2023, Moeller said some of the turbines will be installed next year. He anticipates at least half will be ready for the initial opening, he said.

Vineyard Wind will have the capacity to generate 804 megawatts of energy, enough to power 400,000 homes.

An offshore wind project with a New York contract, South Fork Wind, also anticipates opening by the end of the year.

Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
