Grieving family members plead for CT legislators to pass Aid in Dying bill

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST
230118_AidInDying_mm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Deb Howland Murray and her son, Galen, embrace in the State Capitol after hanging a poster of husband and father, David Murray, alongside more than a dozen portraits hung by loved ones supporting the right to medical aid in dying. This legislative session marks at least the twelfth time aid-in-dying legislation has been discussed in the Public Health Committee since 1995. About her husband, Deb said, “He used to say ‘congratulations’ about people who managed to crossover, essentially, because he thought it took tremendous courage and fortitude. David wasn’t afraid of death, he faced it with a tremendously positive attitude. And his wish, rather than being able to live longer, was to die the way he wanted to die; with his family and in our home of 34 years. Instead, it was very, very difficult experience. He was in pain, he was not able to communicate anymore. So his facial expressions would tell us what he was feeling, at least that he was in distress. And it was not a life he would have wanted for someone who faced it with such a philosophical attitude, to have to be so much in pain and undignified, really undignified.”

Advocates of the proposed Aid in Dying bill made an emotional plea to state legislators in Hartford on Wednesday to approve the legislation, introduced 15 separate times in Connecticut since 1994.

Jennifer Barahona, a social worker in Fairfield, was back again at the legislature this year to share her mother’s story.

Barahona lost her mother to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a fatal disease with no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic. In the end, people with ALS lose movement, speech, the ability to eat, and to even breathe.

With her mother’s consent – conveyed via an affirmative blink, Barahona said, she and her siblings withdrew nourishment from her feeding tube on Sept. 2, 2009, and their mother died a slow, painful death 16 days later.

“I want you to imagine looking into your own beloved mother’s eyes, while she pleads with you for over two weeks, with little to offer, but ‘It will be over soon,’” Barahona said. “Eventually her strong body gave out with none of her six children by her side in the middle of the night. And the only thing that haunts me more than her eyes, pleading with me is I wasn’t with her to hold her hand as she had done for me my whole life, during her final moments.”

Dr. Saud Anwar, senate chairperson of the Public Health Committee, said the latest version of the bill addresses legal concerns raised by the senate Judiciary Committee last year to minimize the risk of misuse.

“The bill that we are looking at this year is going to be very different from the ones for the past many years,” he said.

Under the medical part of the bill, patients with a terminal illness must submit two written requests to their physician, with a gap of a minimum 15 days. Two witnesses who are not immediate family members or who are not beneficiaries of the patient’s estate at the time of death, are required to witness the written request.

Aid in dying legislation is authorized in Washington, D.C. and 11 states, including Maine and Vermont.

Tim Appleton, Connecticut campaign director of Compassion & Choice, said nationally, there is no evidence of legal or medical misuse in states where Aid and Dying is legal.

“It’s a very very few people that quality, very very few people who are interested in the law and take steps to speak to their physicians and begin the process, it’s a fewer and fewer group that actually make it through the process, it’s a fewer group that are written the prescription,” Appleton said. “And in the end, since 1997, just over 5,000 people have ingested this medication.”

In response to the Judiciary Committee not passing the bill in April 2022, Appleton said in a statement: “It says a lot about support for medical aid in dying both inside and outside the Capitol that opponents had to resort to a rarely-used parliamentary maneuver to defeat the legislation [not allowing House committee members to vote after Senate committee members voted 5-4 not to pass the bill].”

He said 75% of Connecticut residents support aid-in-dying legislation.

New England News Collaborative
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
