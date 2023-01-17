Losing GOP candidate arrested in relation to series of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes

Republican Solomon Peña, a failed New Mexico state House candidate, was arrested Monday, in connection to a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders.

Peña, described by police as an “election denier,” is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out four shootings at the Albuquerque-area homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators, Albuquerque police said. No injuries were caused by the shootings.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong goes live to New Mexico for the latest on this story from KUNM reporter Bryce Dix.

