Music Interview: Cabrera Conducts NHSO in Dvorak

Donato Cabrera is the Music Director of the California Symphony and the Las Vegas Philharmonic. He is dedicated to adventurous programming, living composers, and digital innovation. He is keenly focused on outreach and engagement, and programming that reflects the communities he is serving. Cabrera is one of the candidates for the Music Director position at the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Suzanne Bona spoke with him about his upcoming concert with NHSO on January 20th at the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts.