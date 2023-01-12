Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds

The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve .

More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.

Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audobon Society, said the land hosts a diverse array of habitat that is “really important to maintain” because it provides a migratory stopover for many birds and is also a wintering area for other species.

Stratford Point was already protected by a conservation easement, but Comins said his organization can take a more proactive role as stewards of the property now that they own it.

He said that means planting more native plants on the land and “making sure it isn't overrun by invasive plants.” He said his group will also ensure “the areas that are meant to be open grassland remain as open grassland.”

Stratford Point stayed undeveloped for decades because it was once the site of a trap and skeet range owned by Remington Arms and then DuPont. That shutdown in 1986 and there was a large clean up of lead shot and target fragments in the early 2000s. Corteva Agriscience, which bought DuPont in 2019, donated the land to the CT Audubon Society last month.

Provided Photograph / Connecticut Audubon / Google Earth

How you can enjoy Stratford Point

The Stratford Point is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organization does hope to be able to open it on the weekends in the future.

Dogs are allowed, but must be leashed at all times.

Comins said the best times of year to visit are March through May for the spring migration and then July through November for the fall migration.