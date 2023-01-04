Health experts dissatisfied with CDC pandemic response forms 'The People's CDC'
Since the early days of the pandemic, the American public has turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance on everything from mask-wearing to vaccines. But nearly three years later, a group of doctors and public health experts are dissatisfied with the CDC’s pandemic response, and they want to do something about it.
The group — which calls itself the People’s CDC — has criticized the government agency for lax restrictions and for creating the appearance the pandemic is over.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mindy Thompson Fullilove, a social psychiatrist at The New School. She’s also a members of the People’s CDC.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
