2022 Holiday Program Schedule

Thursday, 12/15/22

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Welcome Christmas!

An hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

Friday, 12/16/22

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

WSHU seasonal music

Selections made by WSHU’s music staff, including Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

Sunday, 12/18/22

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier

Join David Bouchier for the annual Victorian Christmas Show — an afternoon of seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and entertainments of Christmas a century and more ago.

Monday, 12/19/22

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Hanukkah Lights 2022

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Chanticleer Christmas

This one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame.

Tuesday, 12/20/22

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

An Afro Blue Christmas

A very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere, a-cappella vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. They perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico (NPR)

Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

Wednesday, 12/21/22

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Candles Burning Brightly (APM)

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs (NPR)

The choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols.

Thursday, 12/22/22

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Handel’s Messiah

WSHU’s Lauren Rico presents a wonderful performance of Handel’s Messiah with John Rutter conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cambridge Singers and soloists.

Friday, 12/23/22

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

All Is Bright

All Is Bright is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism using sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas (NPR)

This special holiday concert features the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas and the many rich styles of Latino choral music. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures

Saturday, 12/24/22

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (APM)

An encore presentation of the world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast, recorded live, of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music, presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Sunday, 12/25/22

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. WSHU-FM

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. WSUF-FM

Sunday Baroque

Make Sunday Baroque part of your Christmas Day when host Suzanne Bona brings carols that date back to the baroque era and earlier, joyful baroque Christmas Concertos, music inspired by the arrival of the Winter Solstice and engaging tidbits of holiday lore.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

11 p.m. to 12 a.m. WSHU-FM, WSUF

A Paul Winter Solstice (NPR)

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ.

Monday, 12/26/22

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Season’s Griot (PRX)

This one-hour celebration in story and song is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Itzhak Perlman’s Chanukah Radio Party (WQXR/PRX)

Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights, and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly. This engaging one-hour special includes numbers from Itzhak Perlman’s radio-addicted childhood in Israel; evocative songs in Yiddish and Ladino; classical music that revolves around the Maccabee heroes of the story; and Chanukah gems by American folk singers. The master storyteller also shares jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Chanukah symbols: the menorah, the latke, and, of course, the dreidel.

Tuesday, 12/27/22

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

St. Olaf Christmas Festival (APM)

This festival began in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. It has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts, with sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals.

Wednesday, 12/28/22

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU- FM

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Kate Remington presents Bach’s Christmas Oratorio in a stellar performance with the Dresden Chamber Choir, soloists and the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig conducted by Riccardo Chailly.