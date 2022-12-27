Weather-induced airline cancellations wreak havoc on passengers

Thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days due to the deadly storm that blew across the country this weekend. The leading airline canceling flights is Southwest, which canceled 70% of flights Monday and are on track to do the same Tuesday.

What’s the cause? Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes finds out from CNBC’s airline reporter Leslie Josephs.

