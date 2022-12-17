Sunday Baroque: See the Conq’ring Hero

In 1746 George Frideric Handel was commissioned to compose an oratorio for a victory celebration. He based the work on the heroic story of Judah Maccabee – the Jewish leader who defended his country from invasion. The third and final act of Handel’s oratorio includes a celebration of the Jewish Feast of lights. You’ll hear selections from Handel’s heroic Judas Maccabaeus oratorio on Sunday Baroque starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.