Facing criticism, AG James says harassment claim against top aide was credible

New York Attorney General Tish James is rejecting criticism that her office didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against her longtime chief of staff seriously. The Democrat released a statement Wednesday afternoon as the New York Times published a story quoting one of the women who accuses Ibrahim Khan of misconduct.

Khan resigned after a decade last week when the claims — which were said to be credible — emerged. Sofia Quintanar tells the Times she was touched inappropriately and kissed against her will by Khan outside a bar in Brooklyn. Quintanar says the A-G’s office said the allegation was found to be credible and she is “appalled” that the probe was only acknowledged last week, with Khan allowed to resign.

For her part, James said in a statement she thanks “the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them.” She added that her office “treated this matter as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office.”

Quintanar is a former press officer for James who left in 2021. According to the paper, a second woman in James’ office Quintanar confided in said Khan had also made unwanted advances against her. A lawyer for Khan denied the claims. James’ office says Khan was directed to work remotely Oct. 3 once it learned about the allegations and resigned Nov. 22. James and Khan played key roles in the investigation of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo last year that led to his resignation over multiple sexual harassment allegations.