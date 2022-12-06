Floating wind farms off California to create more renewable energy sources

In California on Tuesday, dozens of energy companies are bidding for the right to build and operate floating wind farms off the coast of Morro Bay. Floating wind farms are a first in the United States. This ambitious project is part of California’s effort to create more renewable sources of energy.

David Hochschild is the chair of the California Energy Commission and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.