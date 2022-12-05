Newly named SUNY Chancellor John King was New York's state education commissioner 

New York’s former state education commissioner Dr. John King is now the State University Chancellor, after the SUNY Board of Trustees voted King in on Monday morning.

The choice comes after a nationwide search. King, who was raised in Brooklyn, left New York State’s education department to work as U.S. Education Secretary in the administration of President Barack Obama. He also ran, unsuccessfully, in the Maryland primary for governor earlier this year. Since 2017, he’s taught undergraduates at the University of Maryland.

King's Wikipedia page / SUNY Chancellor, Dr. John King

King is a graduate of Harvard, Yale and Columbia Universities, and has also run a charter school in Boston for underprivileged children. He is the second African American to lead SUNY.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who appoints the majority of the state university’s board of trustees, says King has “incredible experience” in education, knows New York, and can turn SUNY around.

“We are looking for a transformative figure, someone that will come here and reestablish the preeminence that I always thought SUNY should have,” Hochul said. “And we slipped. We have slipped (for) a long time.”

King replaces Jim Malatras, a close associate of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned over a sexual harassment scandal in August of 2021. Malatras left SUNY last December, after state Attorney General Tish James found that Malatras, when he worked in the governor’s office, tried to discredit a colleague. That colleague later accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace.

Malatras at the time said the controversy had become a “distraction.”

State Assembly Higher Education Chair Deborah Glick praised King for his depth of experience in education and says she hopes he brings stability to SUNY. Glick says she also hopes King will help fight for increased funding, after what she says was years of fiscal neglect under Cuomo.

“I think his priority will be ensuring that the support that has come to our public university systems under this governor, Gov. Hochul, continues,” Glick said. “And provides the ability to rebuild from what had been, frankly, systematic underfunding through the Cuomo years.”

Hochul added money to SUNY in her first budget last spring.

The union representing SUNY’s professors and other faculty, United University Professions, also praised the choice, saying they look forward to working with King to “to strengthen the SUNY system.”

King, while he was state education commissioner, was the lightning rod for the implementation of the controversial testing- focused policies devised under former President George W. Bush, known as Common Core. The policies spurred protests among parents, and led to a widespread student boycott of the mandatory tests.

King was also caught in the middle of a feud between Cuomo and the state’s teachers’ unions, after Cuomo wanted to tie teacher evaluations to the test scores.

Glick says no one should hold those incidents against King, though.

“(It was) Not necessarily something that the commissioner had a choice about,” Glick said.

In New York, the education commissioner does not work directly for the governor.

King’s challenges as SUNY Chancellor also include rebuilding enrollment lost during the pandemic, and making up for related learning deficits caused by school shut downs.

