Congress could soon get Trump tax returns

Democrat Bill Press and Republican Alice Stewart join Here & Now‘s political strategist roundtable with hosts Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes to talk about the latest in politics, including what we might learn about former President Donald Trump’s finances. A ruling from the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of tax returns that Trump has previously refused to release.

